Truck crashes into house, man charged with drunken driving

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of driving drunk barreled his pickup truck into a house in Falmouth early Sunday morning, police said.

The 36-year-old man was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into the front right corner of the home shortly after 1:30 a.m., Falmouth officials said.

Neither the driver nor a person who was in the house at the time were injured. No one else was in the truck.

Police filed charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle against the man, whose name hasn't been released.

The local building inspector reviewed the damage and determined the resident could stay in the house, fire department officials said.