Truckee man pleads no contest to drugging, raping woman

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A 32-year-old Truckee man accused of drugging a woman and raping her last fall has pleaded no contest to one charge as part of a plea deal calling for him to spend six years in prison.

The Truckee Sun reports Jame Ferrigno entered the plea March 13 to a charge of rape by use of a drug or intoxicating substance. Sentencing is set for May 8 in Nevada County Superior Court.

Truckee police arrested him in October after a woman who was renting space in the same home as Ferrigno reported she set up a hidden camera in the kitchen after suspecting him of drugging her three or four times over two months.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the plea deal is contingent on the judge's approval.

Ferrigno's lawyer, John Ward, says it's a fair resolution.

