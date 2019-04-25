Trucker Celadon reaches $42M settlement with government

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis-based trucking company has agreed to pay $42.2 million in restitution to settle securities fraud charges stemming from falsely reporting inflated profits and assets to investors beginning in 2016.

Federal prosecutors and the company, Celadon Group Inc., announced the settlement Thursday for "filing materially false and misleading statements to investors and falsifying books, records and accounts."

Celadon entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in connection with a criminal information filed in the Southern District of Indiana charging the company with securities fraud. Under the agreement, Celadon will pay the restitution to shareholders over the next five years in return for having the charge dismissed.

Court documents say Quality Companies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Celadon, falsely reported the inflated profits and assets after it began struggling financially.