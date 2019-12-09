Trucker gets prison for crash that killed Delaware woman

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to three months in prison for a 2018 crash that killed a Delaware woman.

Anthoni Lewinson, 33, also has been sentenced to a year of probation, The News Journal of Wilmington reported on Friday. He pleaded guilty in August to operating a motor vehicle causing death and has admitted to driving without his commercial driver's license.

Court records say he was driving a semitrailer along Interstate 495 in December when he struck several cars stopped in traffic near Philadelphia Pike. The car carrying Yolanda Frank, 46, was forced off the road and into a steel guardrail. She was taken to a hospital, where she died of blunt force trauma. Two other people were injured in the crash.