Tucson couple with adopted kids plead guilty to child abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson couple has pleaded guilty to child abuse after their four adopted children were found living in alarming conditions.

Authorities say the children were allegedly locked in separate rooms for up to 12 hours at a time with no access to food, water, lights or bathroom facilities.

Pima County Sheriff's officials say 69-year-old Benito Gutierrez and 64-year-old Carol Gutierrez were arrested in February.

They each pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse Monday and are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20.

The children were removed from their home after sheriff's deputies went to the house in response to a 911 call.

Investigators say they learned the children were fed only once a day and were locked outside the home all day on weekends.