Tucson police: 2 held in killing of abducted store employee

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a 66-year-old auto-parts store employee is a homicide victim and that two men who had been using the victim's car are accused of murder, armed robbery and other crimes.

Police say the body of Timothy Abriola was found Thursday in a desert area after detectives interviewed two 22-year-old suspects who were apprehended after detectives investigated the attempted robbery of another business.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says officers searched for a vehicle used in the attempted robbery and learned that it belong to Abriola and he was missing apparently after being attacked while leaving work.

The investigation led to the arrests of Isaiah Franko and Eric Reino and the discovery of Abriola's body.

Court records don't list defense attorneys who could comment on the allegations against Franko and Reino.