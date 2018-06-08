Tucson police: Man sought in shooting of man, ex-girlfriend

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a woman's former boyfriend is sought in a shooting that left another man dead and the woman critically wounded.

Police say an arrest warrant alleging first-degree murder and attempted murder was issued for Daniel Benjamin Miller in the killing Thursday of 54-year-old Michael Grove and the wounding of the woman, whose identity was not released.

Police say Grove was visiting the woman at her home when Miller arrived and that Miller shot both victims before driving off in a dark-colored pickup.

The victims were found lying on a street.

Police say Miller should be considered armed and dangerous.