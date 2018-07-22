https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Tulsa-police-search-for-suspect-following-deadly-13095336.php
Tulsa police search for suspect following deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Tulsa say they have no suspects in a deadly overnight shooting.
Television station KJRH reports that the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall on the city's north side.
Investigators say a male victim argued with a woman and then followed the woman to a nearby nightclub when an unknown assailant shot the victim multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene about 2:45 a.m. His name has not been released.
Police say witnesses in the area are not cooperating in their investigation and that they have no information on a suspect.
___
Information from: KJRH-TV, http://www.kjrh.com
View Comments