Turkey that took over New Castle killed by motor vehicle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A wild turkey that had become the talk of an eastern Indiana community has died after being struck by a motor vehicle.

The New Castle mayor's office tells The (Muncie) Star Press the turkey that had strutting its stuff in the city died in a "hit-and-run" collision Friday morning.

The turkey had been seen walking around Indiana 3 in the center of town and chasing down vehicles in a 45 mph speed zone for the past few weeks. Local residents called the turkey "Free Bird."

Police were frequently called to the area to direct traffic or shoo the turkey off the road.

Mayor Greg York says that four turkeys had been roosting behind the Wimmer Manufacturing business he owns.

