Two 3-year-olds find guns, accidentally shoot selves; 1 dies

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Two 3-year-old Louisiana boys accidentally shot themselves on the same day with guns they found in their homes, and one of them died, authorities said. One day earlier, a 5-year-old boy was shot in the hand.

Amir Antoine of Baton Rouge died Saturday after accidentally shooting himself in the head, Baton Rouge police Lt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Monday. The same day, a 3-year-old Keithville boy accidentally shot himself in the shoulder, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The 5-year-old was shot Friday in an East Baton Rouge Parish motel. Circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated, sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said in an email Monday.

Nobody had been arrested in any of the shootings but all three remained under investigation, authorities said.

Cindy Chadwick, spokeswoman for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, said investigators were told the Keithville boy found a loaded gun on a dresser. “The little boy came running in to his mom saying he had been shot in the shoulder. She scooped him up and took him to the hospital,” Chadwick said.

“He had a clean through-and-through wound and is expected to make a full recovery,” Chadwick said.

She said a man in the house refused to let deputies in for three hours and was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.

Keithville is in northwest Louisiana, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Baton Rouge.