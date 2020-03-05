https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/UK-Police-Counter-Terrorism-Command-arrest-officer-15108078.php
UK Police Counter Terrorism Command arrest officer
LONDON (AP) — A 21-year-old police constable was arrested Thursday by Britain's Counter Terrorism Command on suspicion of belonging to a banned group linked to right-wing terrorism.
Police said the officer was arrested at a location in north London, which was searched.
He remains in custody at a south London police station.
