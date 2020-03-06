UK explosives team investigating 'suspicous' device in car

LONDON (AP) — British explosives experts are investigating a “suspicious device” found in a car in Luton, around 35 miles (56 kms) north of London.

Bedfordshire Police said Friday that two men have been arrested and that a bomb disposal team is attending to the situation.

Police said one man was arrested at the scene and a second man was arrested shortly afterward.