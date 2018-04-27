https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/UK-police-seek-motive-after-car-hits-2-men-12869494.php
UK police seek motive after car hits 2 men outside mosque
Updated 2:20 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
LONDON (AP) — British police say they have not ruled out terrorism as a motive in a hit-and-run collision that injured two men outside a mosque in Birmingham.
The West Midlands Police force says one man suffered a head injury and the other was "walking wounded" after the two were struck by a car on Friday afternoon. Both victims are in their 20s.
Police in the central England city are trying to trace the driver of a silver car that fled the scene.
Detective Inspector Greg Evans said: "We have not ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related, but we're keeping an open mind until we have investigated further."
Police are appealing for witnesses.
