UK watchdog inquiry after police crash kills Xmas pedestrian

LONDON (AP) — Britain's police watchdog agency is investigating after a pedestrian in Liverpool was hit and killed by a police car.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct says it has launched an inquiry into the fatal crash on Tuesday night. The victim of the Christmas night incident has not been identified.

A witness told the Liverpool Echo newspaper the man was crossing a road when he was hit by the police car. Other witnesses said the police car had its blue lights flashing at the time.

Police did not reveal details about the incident.