UMass student arrested for assaulting paramedics, police

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a Massachusetts college student who they say assaulted three paramedics and a police officer.

Authorities say the assault happened Saturday night when paramedics were trying to treat the University of Massachusetts Amherst student.

Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson says the student removed the straps holding him to a stretcher and punched a paramedic in the back of a head.

Nelson says the student continued to punch and kick other paramedics and a police officer who arrived to help until he was subdued.

The student is facing a felony charge of assaulting an EMT, and a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Police have not released the name or age of the student.

Nelson says he has contacted the dean of the university.