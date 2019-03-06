US allege 6 people engaged in corruption schemes in Harvey

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people related to officials of a Chicago suburb and four others have been accused by federal prosecutors of engaging in corrupt practices.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday the six were charged as part of an ongoing investigation of alleged corruption in the government of Harvey, Illinois.

Prosecutors allege that two cousins with high-ranking relatives in Harvey's government, allegedly extorted cash from a strip club owner who sought use of land owned by the city.

In addition, two Harvey police officers are accused of falsifying a report to protect acquaintances from firearm charges.

Also charged were two men who are accused of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The men are accused hatching plans to solicit bribes from a businessman who owned a towing company in a nearby town.