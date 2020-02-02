Uber driver facing charges after passenger killed in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say an Uber driver is facing charges after a fatal crash.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A police department media release said a 2014 BMW was traveling south on East W.T. Harris Boulevard when it crossed the center concrete median and entered the opposing lanes. The car then ran off the road and struck a utility pole and two trees before coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

Police say a 40-year-old woman who was a rear-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as 57-year-old Geoffrey Douglas Adams. He has been charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.