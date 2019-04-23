Ukraine police find Impressionist painting stolen in France

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police have recovered a painting by French Impressionist Paul Signac stolen from a French museum.

Police chief Serhiy Knyazev said the 1915 painting depicting the port of La Rochelle was found in the possession of a man who was arrested in Kiev on suspicion of involvement in a killing.

The painting, estimated to be worth 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million), was stolen from The Museum of Fine Arts in the city of Nancy last May.

Knyazev said Tuesday that several Ukrainians suspected of involvement in the theft were arrested. Police believe that the same suspects could have been involved in the theft of a painting by Auguste Renoir in Vienna last year.

The French ambassador to Kiev, Isabelle Dumont, thanked the Ukrainian police for recovering the painting.