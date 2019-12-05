Upstate NY police say they won't enforce anti-harassment law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in an upstate New York county say they will not enforce a controversial new law that protects police from behavior considered annoying or harassing.

The Monroe County bill makes threatening, harassing or annoying police officers or emergency responders a crime punishable by fines or jail time.

Critics say the law is unconstitutionally vague and could be enforced disproportionately against minority populations.

The Monroe County Chiefs of Police Association announced on Wednesday that they mutually agreed not to enforce the law.

“We read it, and we all said 'no',” said Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode, who serves as the association president.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo signed the measure into law on Monday, hours after community activists demonstrated against it.

Rochester police Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo criticized Dinolfo for not seeking the opinions of law enforcement officials.Dinolfo spokesman Jesse Sleezer said the county executive spoke with many law enforcement officials and she had believed the legislation had support.