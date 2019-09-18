Utah judge rejects lesser sentence for man who killed 2

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A Utah judge has rejected a plea deal for a man who acknowledged killing his girlfriend and her toddler to obtain a lesser sentence in exchange for helping police find their remains.

Authorities say Christopher Poulson pleaded guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Emily Quijano and 3-year-old Gabriel Almiron in 2015 after their remains were discovered near Eureka south of Salt Lake City.

Prosecutors say the deal allowed Poulson to try to withdraw his pleas and admit to reduce charges maximizing his prison time at 30 years.

Judge Robert Lunnen says he wouldn't accept the deal, despite approving state and defendant agreements before.

Officials say Poulson faces 16 years and up to life in prison.

A sentencing trial is set for Sept. 26.