Utah man pleads not guilty to 2 Los Angeles-area killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Utah man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from the alleged murders of an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy and a professional Russian snowboarder in June.

Thirty-year-old Rhett Nelson was arraigned Monday on charges of killing 50-year-old Deputy Joseph Solano and 31-year-old Dmitry Kolstov. He also denied charges of attempted murder and robbery.

Nelson was not granted bail and will remain in custody.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Nelson allegedly shot Solano at a suburban Alhambra Jack in the Box an hour after fatally shooting Kolstov in Los Angeles. He allegedly then robbed a gas station and a 7-Eleven in Long Beach, all on June 10.

Nelson's next court appearance is Sept. 6.