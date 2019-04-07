Utah man who shot himself in the head is expected to survive

ROOSEVELT, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot himself in the head in eastern Utah is expected to survive.

The Deseret News reports that police officers responded to a Roosevelt home about 2 a.m. Sunday on a report of domestic violence.

They found a man outside the home and were trying to detain him when he allegedly pulled out a handgun, loaded a bullet and raised the weapon.

A Duchesne County Sheriff's deputy fired twice when the man raised the gun, but both shots missed and hit a car.

The man shot himself in the head and was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital.

His name and age haven't been released.

Sheriff's officials say the man is expected to survive, but they didn't disclose details on his injuries.

