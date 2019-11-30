Utah rape kit backlog grows 2 years after bill to address it

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The backlog of untested rape kits is growing in Utah even after state lawmakers passed a law in 2017 to address the issue.

KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City reports that the state crime lab doesn’t have enough technicians to handle the 120 new kits that arrive monthly.

Amy Lightfoot, the deputy director of the crime lab, calls the law a “partially funded mandate” because legislators only allocated $1.2 million to hire nine technicians when her team requested $2.4 million for 17 technicians.

She says about 1,900 people are waiting for their rape kits to be tested.

Former Utah Speaker of the House Greg Hughes says the funding the initiative received showed it was a priority but said the program was competing against other pressing needs.