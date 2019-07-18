Vancouver man sentenced in mother's killing, dismemberment

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man will serve more than 34 years in prison for killing his mother and dismembering her body in 2017 at her Vancouver home.

The Columbian reports 48-year-old Kenneth Moore was sentenced Wednesday.

He was convicted by a Clark County Superior Court jury June 11 of first-degree murder, with an enhancement for an egregious lack of remorse, in the death of 60-year-old Leisa Holt, and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

The assault conviction stems from Moore pointing a rifle at a responding officer.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu told the jury that over three days, Moore strangled and stabbed Holt and cut up her body for disposal. Vu argued that Moore was angry at Holt, who tended to him, likely over her boyfriend.

Holt's body was discovered Feb. 17, 2017, after her boyfriend and police conducted a welfare check.

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com