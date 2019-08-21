Vandalized robot may solve mystery of its own attack

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — A 400-pound (181-kilogram) security robot that was knocked over by a vandal last month in Northern California may help bring its attacker to justice.

The Hayward Police Department on Tuesday released images of the suspect that the Knightscope K5 robot captured before it was damaged.

The 5-foot-tall (1.5-meter) robot, described by police as an "R2D2" figure, was guarding a parking garage when it was pushed over Aug. 3. K5's photos show a young man in a black T-shirt and jeans running up moments before the attack.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

The company that built the robot, Knightscope, tells the Fresno Bee that the robot is expected to make "a full and speedy recovery."