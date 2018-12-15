Vegas man cleared after being arrested in fatal stabbing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against a Las Vegas man and he's been released from jail after authorities concluded he didn't fatally attack another man and instead was acting in self-defense.

Sheyland Barnett walked out of jail Friday, a day after a Las Vegas Justice Court judge dismissed charges of murder and battery with a deadly weapon stemming from the early December killing of 38-year-old Galean Simon in an encounter in a parking lot.

Prosecutor Marc Digiacomo said email evidence showed that the encounter was a setup and that Simon was to blame and not a victim as his associates had told homicide detectives afterward.

According to Digiacomo, Simon was a three-time conviction felon who was known to engage in acts of violence.