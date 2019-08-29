https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Vegas-police-Sledgehammer-apparently-used-to-14398828.php
Vegas police: Sledgehammer apparently used to kill woman
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say it's believed a sledgehammer was used to kill a woman and that a man is in custody in her death.
Police Lt. Greg Phenis said officers responding to a 911 call Thursday about a confrontation of some kind found the woman dead and the man with a sledgehammer. He was arrested at the scene.
No identities were released and no additional information was available.
