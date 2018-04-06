Vegas police say driver killed by officers reached for gun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say officers shot and killed a man when he picked up a handgun he initially dropped during a traffic stop in a neighborhood several miles east of downtown.

Capt. Christopher Little said the shooting happened about 4:45 a.m. Friday after officers on the way to a complaint stopped a car driving recklessly on a quiet street near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

Police did not immediately identify the male driver who they say got out of the car with the gun, dropped it, knelt to his knees, retrieved the gun and began to raise it toward the officers.

Officials say two officers shot the man, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two women in the vehicle were not injured, and were questioned by investigators. Police did not say if they faced criminal charges.

Police say the officers were wearing body cameras. The video was not immediately released.

The officers' names were withheld pending a media briefing about the shooting in coming days. They were placed on paid leave pending departmental and district attorney reviews.