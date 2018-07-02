Vegas property broker arrested in drug money laundering case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas real estate broker is facing a federal conspiracy charge alleging that he bought and sold homes to launder money for an international narcotics trafficking organization with ties to Mexico, Italy and Hong Kong.

U.S. prosecutors say Luis Eduardo Rodriguez was arrested Monday in Las Vegas pending a court appearance in custody on a sealed criminal complaint filed last week in New York.

Court records did not immediately reflect if Rodriguez had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The complaint alleges that Rodriguez worked with drug trafficking organization leader Jesus Rodriguez-Jimenez, who pleaded guilty in June 2017 to laundering drug proceeds on behalf of cartels in Mexico and Central America.

Rodriguez also is accused of accompanying Rodriguez-Jimenez to a Las Vegas meeting with an undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement agent following a July 2016 raid of an organization stash house in Philadelphia.