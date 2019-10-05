Vehicle sought in hit-run that killed youth, injured father

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 15-year-old boy and injured his father in New Jersey.

Lakewood police say the two pedestrians were crossing the street when they were struck just after 9 p.m. Friday.

The 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of an elbow injury. His 15-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle, described as a dark, newer-model Jeep Cherokee, fled the scene. Police and the Ocean County prosecutor's office are investigating.