Pet owners put on alert after dogs are tortured and killed

SHELDTON, Vt. (AP) — Police are putting pet owners on alert in northwestern Vermont after a number of dogs were found tortured and killed.

Nicole Michel is the animal control officer in Sheldon. She tells television station WPTZ that she has been called to six episodes this month.

She says some of the animals were found on the side of the road with a plastic bag over their faces. Another was found shot and tied to a tree.

She says she has "no words for someone who could do something so heartless, so cruel."

The Franklin County Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Vermont State Police are investigating. They aren't saying whether the killings are related.