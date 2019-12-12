https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Vermont-police-investigate-laser-pointed-at-14902369.php
Vermont police investigate laser pointed at aircraft
Vermont State Police are investigating who pointed a laser at an aircraft in Charlotte.
Police say it happened Wednesday evening about a mile south of Shelburne Air Park Road.
Troopers responded, but did not find anything.
The Federal Aviation Administration says aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety risk and a federal crime. The laser beams can temporarily blind pilots.
Police say violators face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
