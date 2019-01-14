Victim of fatal Boston stabbing a 70-year-old man

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say the victim of a weekend stabbing in the city was a 70-year-old man.

Police on Monday identified the man found stabbed at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the city's Roxbury neighborhood as 70-year-old Edward Mowring.

He was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds and declared dead at the scene.

He was the city's third homicide victim of the year.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive or announced any arrests. They are asking the public for tips.