Vikings wide receiver Jones charged with domestic assault

FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones leaves the field after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. Authorities say Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault and theft. Dakota County Jail records show that Jones was arrested by Eagan police on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. He is also accused of interfering on a 911 call. less FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones leaves the field after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. Authorities say Minnesota Vikings ... more Photo: Jim Mone, AP Photo: Jim Mone, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Vikings wide receiver Jones charged with domestic assault 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and other counts after an argument and physical confrontation with his girlfriend.

Authorities say the incident happened early Tuesday at an Eagan hotel. Jones' girlfriend told police he pushed and shoved her, interrupted her 911 call and smacked her phone out of her hand. The complaint says officers noticed rug burns, a scratch on her neck and a broken fingernail.

Jones also is charged with felony theft and a gross misdemeanor count of interfering with an emergency call.

Online records don't list an attorney for him.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement Wednesday that the team was aware of the situation and gathering more information.

The 25-year-old Jones spent last year on the Vikings' practice squad and is vying for one of 53 roster spots. He's suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL