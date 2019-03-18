Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating several shooting scenes after an unusually violent day, even for the city with one of the nation's highest murder rates.

KTVI-TV reports that at least 10 people were shot on Sunday. One man died. He was found dead at 9:45 p.m.

Another man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon after being shot in the abdomen. Still another man was shot in the head but survived.

Two of the shooting victims were teenagers — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old injured in separate incidents.

