Virginia Beach gets 13 bids for probe into mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach has received 13 bids from companies that want to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a recent mass shooting that killed 12 people.

City Auditor Lyndon Remias tells The Virginian-Pilot he plans to make a selection by Wednesday.

The city council ordered an investigation that will probe gunman DeWayne Craddock's employment and workplace history, city policies and how to prevent similar violence.

The city engineer opened fire in his work building on May 31, the same day he submitted his resignation notice. He killed 12 people and wounded several others before he was gunned down by police.

Remias says the chosen firm will have "unfettered access" to city documents and cooperation from city police. He expects the review will take months and cost at least $350,000.

