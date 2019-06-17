Virginia crime report shows 14% decrease in homicides

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report says the number of homicides dropped 14% in Virginia in 2018.

The "Crime in Virginia" report released Friday by state police says violent crime overall decreased 2% last year. That category includes murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault.

The number of reported homicides decreased from 455 to 391.

Hate crimes dropped by about 20%, to 161, in 2018. More than half were racially or ethnically motivated, while bias against victims' religion and sexual orientation were the next highest.

Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 2.4%, with nearly 10,500 vehicles stolen in 2018.

Drug and narcotic arrests increased by 3%.