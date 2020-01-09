Virginia doctor faces federal prescription fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia physician has been charged with handing out illegitimate prescriptions for amphetamines.

Forty-eight-year-old Gurpreet Bajwa of Oakton was arrested Wednesday and charged in federal court in Alexandria with illegal distribution of Adderall.

He was ordered to be held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Undercover officers visited Bajwa's office in Fairfax in 2018 and obtained Adderall prescriptions under flimsy pretexts, an FBI affidavit said.

The FBI began its investigation after local police said his prescriptions had been linked to drug trafficking and overdoses.

From January 2017 through September 2018, Bajwa issued 15,000 prescriptions for controlled substances to more than 1,000 patients in high quantities, the affidavit stated.

Bajwa's license was suspended briefly in 2012 in relation to his prescriptions.