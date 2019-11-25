Virginia grants parole to German national for 1985 slaying

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has granted parole to a German diplomat’s son who was serving a life sentence for the 1985 killings of his girlfriend’s parents.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said Monday that the state board granted parole to Jens Soering for the murders of Nancy and Derek Haysom. The board had rejected his 14 previous parole requests.

Soering’s lawyer, Steven Rosenfield, said he had not received notice of the parole board’s decision and declined further comment.

Soering initially confessed to the killings but later recanted, saying he was covering for girlfriend Elizabeth Haysom. She also was granted parole Monday.

German officials have sought Soering’s release. Multiple governors, including Northam, rejected his bid for a pardon.

Northam’s office says both Soering and Haysom will be deported and the governor respects the parole board’s decision.