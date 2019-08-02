Virginia jury recommends murder suspect serve 2 life terms

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jury has recommended that a man convicted of murder receive two life terms plus 43 years and pay a $100,000 fine for paralyzing his pregnant estranged wife and killing her boyfriend.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a Chesterfield County jury found Joshua Federico guilty Thursday of murder, attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He was convicted of shooting and paralyzing his estranged wife, Sarah Federico, while she was pregnant, as well as killing her boyfriend, Lawrence Howell. Joshua Federico is separately accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire scheme while he was incarcerated to kill Sarah Federico and family members.

Sarah Federico's child was born healthy and unharmed from the shooting.

Joshua Federico will be sentenced in November and a separate trial stemming from the murder-for-hire plot is pending.