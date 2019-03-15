Virginia man gets 10 years for killing mediator in argument

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who fatally shot a bystander while arguing with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend will serve only 10 years in prison for manslaughter under a plea deal.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that 41-year-old Nathaniel Lamarr Williams entered an Alford Plea — asserting his innocence but acknowledging there's evidence to find him guilty — in his 2017 shooting of 25-year-old Aaron Reynolds Charles. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge and agreed to limit the sentence.

Williams' ex-girlfriend, Elaina Johnson, told the court that Williams was visiting that August when her new boyfriend stopped by and the two men argued in front of her home.

She said that when Charles approached asking them to take their argument elsewhere, Williams shot Charles in the chest and then pistol-whipped the mortally wounded man.



