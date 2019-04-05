Virginia man says it was a relief to strangle his ex-partner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man told officers he felt relief when he strangled his ex-girlfriend and threw her body in a trash bin in Chesapeake.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the case of 42-year-old Lamont Johnson was sent Thursday to a grand jury. Johnson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Bellamy Gamboa.

Her body was never found, though police spent $50,000 searching for her last summer.

Virginia Beach police Sgt. Lanis Geluso testified that Johnson told officers he and Gamboa argued, so he pushed her down a flight of stairs as she held one of their children.

Johnson told officers during a taped interview that he then strangled her and felt relieved, like he could "come home and things would be peaceful."

