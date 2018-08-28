Virginia police officer charged in death of Maryland baby

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Fairfax County police officer has been charged with child abuse resulting in the death of a 6-month-old girl last year.

Prosecutors in Frederick County, Maryland, obtained an indictment against 38-year-old Jason Colley of Monrovia, Maryland, who turned himself in Tuesday.

Fairfax County Police say the baby girl died last Oct. 31. Maryland State Police notified Fairfax County Police in April that Colley was a suspect and he was placed on administrative leave at that time.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said Tuesday the charges against Colley are abhorrent and that he has taken steps to have Colley fired.

Police provided little information about the girl's death, or whether she is related to Colley. A new Virginia law prevents police from releasing information that identifies deceased juveniles.