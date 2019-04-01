Virginia woman charged with child neglect in boy's death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have accused a woman in the death of a 4-year-old boy who they say was fatally beaten by her teenage son.

News outlets report prosecutors say 35-year-old Catherine Louise Seals was supposed to be caring for the boy, but did "nothing" after her 14-year-old son beat the boy so badly last November that his intestine burst.

Seals is charged with child neglect. Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Randolph Carlson II ruled on Monday that there was enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.

Seals isn't accused of beating Larkin Carter Carr, but prosecutor Jill Harris said the woman did little to save him. Defense attorney Tanya Lomax said there's no indication Seals had anything to do with the beating.

The teen is scheduled to go to court later this month.