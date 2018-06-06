Voluntary manslaughter case dismissed against Cheyenne man

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The case against a Wyoming man charged with voluntary manslaughter in the November 2017 shooting death of his roommate has been dismissed.

KGAB-AM reports that the Laramie County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to drop its case against Cody Hess, of Cheyenne, citing a lack of evidence. The motion was signed by District Court Judge Steven Sharpe on Monday.

Hess was arrested on Nov. 14 after calling 911 to report that he'd shot and killed his roommate, 35-year-old Michael Robbins.

Hess says he acted in self-defense after Robbins attacked him and went for his gun.

Because the state's motion for dismissal was made "without prejudice," the charges could be refiled in the future.

