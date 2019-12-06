W Virginia man convicted of killing man paying child support

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man will likely spend life in prison for fatally shooting a father who was delivering child support money to a woman, a jury decided on Thursday.

Juan Chic, 30, was found guilty in Kanawha Circuit Court of murdering 27-year-old Andre Leonard in August 2018, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Leonard was meeting the mother of his child to give her money to go shopping for school clothes, the victim's father said in court. Chic drove the woman to retrieve the money then stepped out of the car and fatally shot Leonard, prosecutors argued.

Defense attorneys maintained Chic's innocence, and said State Police built its case around Chic because of his criminal history without adequately pursuing other leads. Police never found the weapon he's accused of firing.

Chic was also convicted of two related firearms charges. A formal sentencing hearing hasn't been set.