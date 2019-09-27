WVa magistrates accused of fraud may get deferment deals

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia magistrates indicted on charges including fraud and obstruction of justice may get deferment deals that would allow them to avoid conviction.

The Exponent Telegram reports the pending deals would require 47-year-old Roger D. Clem Jr. and 58-year-old Alton L. Skinner II to resign and not hold public office again. The deals would dismiss the indictments if Clem and Skinner stay out of legal trouble for a year.

The charges against the two involve E-Z Out LLC, a bonding company that prosecutors say is run by Skinner's family. Clem is accused of taking court actions favoring the company and presenting the company to detainees without providing other bond options. Similarly, Skinner is accused of having his family attend arraignments of detainees who weren't told about other bond options.

