Travis Reinking appears at a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Reinking is charged with killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville in April.

Travis Reinking appears at a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Reinking is charged with killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville in April.

Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP