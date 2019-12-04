Warrant: Kids find Georgia police worker's bag, meth inside

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia have arrested a civilian police department employee accused of keeping methamphetamine inside a purse that two children discovered near a park.

News outlets report 38-year-old Angel Marie Hall was taken into custody on Monday at the Cobb County Police Department where she worked as a records supervisor.

She faces a felony count of methamphetamine possession.

A Marietta police report obtained by news outlets says two children found the purse in a parking lot near a park and turned it over to a public safety officer. Hall’s arrest warrant says about 5 grams (0.18 ounces) of the drug were discovered in the bag.

Cobb Sgt. Wayne Delk confirmed to news outlets the department has launched an internal affairs investigation and placed Hall on administrative leave.