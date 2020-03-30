Warrant issued for woman accused of stealing from employer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have been looking for a 44-year-old woman suspected of embezzling more than $137,000 from her Grand Island employer.

Hall County Court records say Rhonda Rowe is charged with felony theft. She's accused of stealing from Grand Kubota while working there from August 2018 into this past January. The company sells farm, construction and other equipment.

The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Rowe.

An affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant says Rowe stole thousands by writing fraudulent payroll checks, forging documents for fraudulent purchases and making fraudulent purchases on company credit cards.